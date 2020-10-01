Sulphur Sun (Ft. Ex-Nile Guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade) Premiere New Song "Trilobite Thief" From Upcoming New EP "Placodermic Heraldry"
Bern, Switzerland-based dissonant/progressive death metal unit Sulphur Sun - featuring ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade - premiere their new single "Trilobite Thief" streaming via YouTube below.
The track is taken from their upcoming EP, Placodermic Heraldry, set for release on Friday, October 30th via Bandcamp.
