Bad Wolves Premiere New Live Video For “Learn To Walk Again”

Bad Wolves premiere a new official music video for their track “Learn To Walk Again“ taken from their 2019 release “N.A.T.I.O.N.”

In related news “Learn To Walk Again“ will also be featured on the soundtrack for the forthcoming film ‘The Retaliators‘, starring Michael Lombardi (‘Rescue Me‘), Marc Menchaca (‘Ozark‘, ‘The Outsider‘), Joseph Gatt (‘Game Of Thrones‘), members of Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, The Hu, Escape The Fate and Bad Wolves. The soundtrack is scheduled to drop in early 2021.

Explains Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext:

“This song is about changing your life. Myself, the guys in the band and a lot of other people in my life were going through a lot of changes when we wrote this. All of us had been going through these trials and tribulations over the last couple of years and the future was unknown. Sometimes you need to be brought to your knees and be willing to try anything to find your way to where you need to be. ‘Learn To Walk Again‘ isn’t my story, it is OUR story.”