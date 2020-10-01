See Animals As Leaders, Trivium, All That Remains, Emmure, Etc. Members Join Forces In “Djent 2020” Medley

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

YouTuber Jared Dines premieres his sixth and final video of his annual ‘Djent’ series.

This time around Dines has joined forces with the below listed musicians:

Andrew Baena (Carcosa)

Alain Ibrahim (Turbulence)

Andrew Tkaczyk (The Ghost Inside, etc.)

Berried Alive

Charlie Robbins (Artificial Language/Syncatto)

Cole Rolland

Drewsif Stalin

Felix Martin

I Built The Sky

Ichika Nito

Jason Richardson (All That Remains)

Joshua Travis (Emmure)

Kmac

Manuel Fernandes

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Misha Mansoor (Periphery)

Nik Nocturnal

Rabea Massaad (Dorje)

Steve Terreberry

Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)