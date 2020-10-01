See Animals As Leaders, Trivium, All That Remains, Emmure, Etc. Members Join Forces In “Djent 2020” Medley
YouTuber Jared Dines premieres his sixth and final video of his annual ‘Djent’ series.
This time around Dines has joined forces with the below listed musicians:
Andrew Baena (Carcosa)
Alain Ibrahim (Turbulence)
Andrew Tkaczyk (The Ghost Inside, etc.)
Berried Alive
Charlie Robbins (Artificial Language/Syncatto)
Cole Rolland
Drewsif Stalin
Felix Martin
I Built The Sky
Ichika Nito
Jason Richardson (All That Remains)
Joshua Travis (Emmure)
Kmac
Manuel Fernandes
Matt Heafy (Trivium)
Misha Mansoor (Periphery)
Nik Nocturnal
Rabea Massaad (Dorje)
Steve Terreberry
Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)
