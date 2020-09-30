Atreyu Parts Ways With Vocalist Alex Varkatzas
Californian metalcore veterans Atreyu has announced that they have parted company with singer Alex Varkatzas. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"We have been a band for over 20 years now. Lived our dreams together as friends and as brothers. We traveled the world doing what we love, and have been fortunate enough to play music for such an incredible fan base that provides us with the opportunity to share our greatest moments with them.
"Now a time of change has come for all of us. Alex Varkatzas is sailing off on a ship of his own, and will part ways with Atreyu. He will not disappear, and neither will Atreyu. There’s nothing but love and respect for each other, and we can’t wait to see what he will come up with next. Stay tuned for his upcoming projects and we all wish him success and fulfillment with all his future endeavors.
"Atreyu’s next adventure is among us. We love you, we’ll see you shortly."
