Thanatopsis Posts New Song "Consequence" Online

California's Thanatopsis have unleashed the new single "Consequence", off their upcoming debut album "Initiation" due out October 23, 2020 via Extreme Metal Music to follow their four independently released demos between 1993-1997.

The band comments about the song:

"'Consequence' is one of the newer songs that was written for the 'Initiation' album. 'Consequence' is basically about the uprising of the common man against population control perpetrated by the ruling class and the subsequent formation of an underground resistance. The epic nature, aggressiveness, and twists in this song make for a listening experience that we believe will resonate with our audience."