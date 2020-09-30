Helion Prime Shares New Lyric Video "Photo 51"

Helion Prime have released a new lyric video for the fourth single "Photo 51" off of their upcoming album "Question Everything" due out on October 5th in North America along with Europe via their label Saibot Reigns and October 28th in Japan via Ward Records. The Japanese CD version will feature two exclusive bonus tracks "Prof (Demo)" and "Rain (Trivium Cover)" (track listing below) and is available for pre-order here. The North American/EU pre-order at https://helionprimemetal.com/shop.

The band comments on "Photo 51":

"We are very happy to release the final single for our album 'Question Everything,' which comes out one week from today! This song is called "Photo 51" and based on... Photo 51! The first photograph of DNA. This song is a favorite among the band from the new album and those who have heard it seem to claim it as a favorite as well! It might just become a new staple in our live sets! We hope you enjoy 'Photo 51!' And thank you to Scott Kennedy from 12 Inch Media for creating it."