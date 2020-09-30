"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Amaranthe Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of New Music Video "Archangel"

posted Sep 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Amaranthe will release their new album, "Manifest," on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released a new video, offering a look behind the scenes of the recently released "Archangel" music video. You can check it out below.

"Manifest" is available in the following formats:

- CD
- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks
- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)
- Vinyl
- Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
- Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
- Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)
- Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)
- Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof
- Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize
- Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6
- White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils
- Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan
- Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Amaranthe Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 