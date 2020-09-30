Amaranthe Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of New Music Video "Archangel"
Amaranthe will release their new album, "Manifest," on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released a new video, offering a look behind the scenes of the recently released "Archangel" music video. You can check it out below.
"Manifest" is available in the following formats:
- CD
- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks
- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)
- Vinyl
- Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
- Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)
- Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)
- Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)
- Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof
- Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize
- Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6
- White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils
- Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan
- Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten
