Amaranthe Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of New Music Video "Archangel"

Amaranthe will release their new album, "Manifest," on October 2 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released a new video, offering a look behind the scenes of the recently released "Archangel" music video. You can check it out below.

"Manifest" is available in the following formats:

- CD

- Media Book With Four Bonus Tracks

- Media Book Bundle With Patch (Limited to 250 units)

- Vinyl

- Gold Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)

- Blue/Black Marbled Vinyl (Limited to 300 units)

- Cyan Vinyl (Limited to 1000 units)

- Band Exclusive Vinyl (Limited to 150 units per color)

- Red w/ Gold Splatter - Olof

- Clear w/ Red Splatter - Elize

- Green w/ Black Splatter - GG6

- White w/ Blue Splatter - Nils

- Pink w/ Green Splatter - Johan

- Orange w/ Black Splatter - Morten