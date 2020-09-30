Fierce Heart Releases "Out For Blood" Music Video
Hard rock/heavy metal veterans Fierce Heart has posted a new music video online for the song, "Out For Blood." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "War For The World," which was recently released through Dark Star Records and follows the previous single, "Built For Speed."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Fierce Heart Releases 'Out For Blood' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.