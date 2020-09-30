"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Fierce Heart Releases "Out For Blood" Music Video

posted Sep 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Hard rock/heavy metal veterans Fierce Heart has posted a new music video online for the song, "Out For Blood." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "War For The World," which was recently released through Dark Star Records and follows the previous single, "Built For Speed."

