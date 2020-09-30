Annisokay Shares New Music Video "Bonfire Of The Millenials"

German metalcore quartet Annisokay have released a video for their new single 'Bonfire Of The Millennials'. The track is the fourth single from their upcoming fifth album Aurora, due for release on 4th December 2020 via Arising Empire.

"Aurora" sees Annisokay reinventing themselves, welcoming new frontman and heavy vocalist Rudi Schwarzer - a long-time friend of the band - who stepped into the role in late 2019. Once again guitarist/clean vocalist Christoph Wieczorek oversaw production duties on the album, which is full of heavy riffs, driving percussion, melodic, goosebump-inducing cleans and aggressive shouts.

Formed in 2007, Annisokay are at the forefront of German metal with their cutting edge sound, which has earned them huge success at home and has seen them breakthrough internationally. The four-piece have embarked on successful tours throughout Europe, the UK, Japan and the USA, including several headline shows in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, a US run with I Set My Friends On Fire, two sold-out shows in Russia supporting Parkway Drive, and, more recently, the Xmas Bash Tour with Emil Bulls, which marked Schwarzer's first tour with the band.

Annisokay's first three studio albums were released through Long Branch Records/SPV, all of which charted in the Top 100 Official German Album Charts. In 2018, the band signed to Arising Empire to release their fourth studio album Arms, which reached #26 and marked their highest chart entry to date.