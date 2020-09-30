Hatebreed Posts Second Trailer For New Album "Weight Of The False Self" Online

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Hatebreed are set to release their eighth studio album, "Weight Of The False Self," on November 27 via Nuclear Blast. In this new video trailer, Jamey Jasta and Wayne Lozinak discuss writing 40 breakdowns in 30 days for the new album. You can check it out below.

"Weight Of The False Self" was produced by frequent Hatebreed collaborator Zeuss and it arrives on the heels of Hatebreed's sold-out 2019 anniversary shows and the unprecedented success of 2016's The Concrete Confessional. Not only did the latter rack up over 42 million Spotify streams, but the single, "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today" also clocked over 30 million Spotify streams.

Renowned for their ability to provide an intense, cathartic release for their fans, Hatebreed challenged themselves and their writing style in order to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening and lack of social patience.

"'Weight Of The False Self' is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explains guitarist Frank Novinec. And drummer Matt Byrne shares, "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment."