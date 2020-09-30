Raider Releases New Music Video "No Sign Of The Dawn"

Death/thrash outfit Raider, hailing from Waterloo, Canada unleashed their debut album "Guardian of The Fire" this past March. The eight-track LP is a rush of E-standard mayhem, thrash overtones, and blackened vocals. Lyrically, the album’s theme revolves around overcoming lies and hatred that stand between all of us and the truth.

Fans of bands of Sepultura, Annihilator, and Skeletonwitch, Raider is one of the underground death/thrash bands to keep an eye on in 2020 as they continue to raise hell in the moshpit.

Today the band shares their latest music video "No Sign of The Dawn," a groovy thrash attack about the cost of taking our world for granted. It's a reflection on getting human priorities straight.

The band adds:

"Our world stands on the edge of a knife. The virus is but another horseman in the ever-growing mountain of omens. We often get distracted and seem to forget that we are still on our way to one of many total deliverances. We have to unite, think, and speak for ourselves or we will be spoken for. If we do not choose the path that leads us to a better future, we will be forced down a path to ruin, of which there are many, and each of their songs remains the same: For the mortal world there is no sign of the dawn."