Persuader Reveals New Album "Necromancy" Details; Posts "The Curse Unbound" Lyric Video
One of Sweden’s finest power metal acts, Persuader is back with "Necromancy," their first album since signing to Frontiers Music Srl and fifth overall, which will be released on December 12th. "This release marks the beginning of a new chapter for us and we look forward to working together for many more albums in the future," states guitarist Emil Norberg. "The new album is probably our most aggressive to date, without sacrificing melody, as our previous releases prove. It also marks our first album with guitarist Fredrik Mannberg [Nocturnal Rites] and it is safe to say that we are delighted to have his fierce songwriting skills and proven stage presence in our ranks."
In regard to the album’s first single, "The Curse Unbound," Norberg adds, "We thought we would give our fans a taste of what's to come with 'The Curse Unbound'. The lyrics are based on a movie and if you think you know which one, send us a message on our Facebook page!"
Originally formed in 1997 in northern Sweden, Persuader have delivered raw, melodic and in your face power metal ever since their inception and their Frontiers debut promises absolutely zero compromise in that department! The band released four albums between 2000-2014 that maintained their trademark dynamic and aggressive approach, before reconvening in the studio in 2019 to work on a new set of songs that have resulted in the powerhouse that is this new opus.
Titled perhaps for their uncanny ability to rise from the dead again and again, "Necromancy" contains seven new compositions that comprise almost 50 minutes of new music and is arguably themost ambitious effort by Persuader to date.
Tracklisting:
1. The Curse Unbound
2 .Scars
3. Raise The Dead
4. Reign Of Darkness
5. Hells Command
6. Gateways
7. The Infernal Fires
