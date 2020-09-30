Hiraes Signs With Napalm Records; Debut Album Expected Next Year

German-based formation Hiraes combines the full force of all four instrumentalists off ex-Dawn Of Disease (Lukas Kerk, Oliver Kirchner, Christian Wösten and Mathias Blässe) with the powerful Britta Görtz (Critical Mess, ex-Cripper) on vocal duties to create an exciting new melodic death emergence. The five-piece established its own remarkable identity built upon a smashing femme vocal attack, intense melodies and charging guitars, led by guitarist Lukas Kerk as main songwriter. After releasing records and touring heavily for years with former projects, every member enhances this promising collaboration with its collective potent experiences. Currently Hiraes are working on their debut album, which will be a mandatory purchase for fans of Insomnium, At The Gates, Arch Enemy and Amon Amarth. More to be announced soon…

Hiraes on the signing:

"We are very happy about the signing with Napalm and are looking forward to future cooperation. With Napalm Records and Napalm Events, we have two strong partners at our side, supporting us to take Hiraes out into the world. Being able to present our music to all the metalheads out there makes us more than proud! At the moment we are working hard on our debut album, which will be released next year. We can't wait to present you the first single and hopefully start touring soon! Stay tuned!"