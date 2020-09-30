Dark Tranquillity Uploads New "Moment" Studio Vlog

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Swedish melodic death metal stalwarts Dark Tranquillity has uploaded a second studio vlog, documenting the making of their forthcoming new album, "Moment." You can check it out below. "Moment" is scheduled to be released through Century Media Records on November 20th and marks their first full length album since 2016's, "Atoma."

"Moment" will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Edition & Patch

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+CD

- Digital Album

- Gatefold clear 2LP+CD – only available at CMDistro EU, limited to 100 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+CD - limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP+CD – only available at EMP, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold golden 2LP+CD – only available at Nuclear Blast, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold white 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. blue 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Special Edition Band Exclusive Vinyl Version (Smartsleeve Inside-out 2LP Gatefold, 4-page booklet with liner notes, signed art print. Poster, one LP in marbled blue, one LP in marbled orange, hand-numbered by the band) only available through the band’s official merch store.