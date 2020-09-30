Skam Posts New Music Video "Green Eyes" Online

Skam have today released the official video clip for their latest single Green Eyes which is out now via X-Ray Records. You can check it out below.

"Green Eyes" is the first single from their forthcoming EP, "Intra" which combines the familiar Skam power with melodic choruses to showcase a significant step forward by the band. The song’s focus is on jealousy and how the grass can look greener on the other side of the fence, but to overcome it, you need to suck it up, swallow it down, and concentrate on your own life.

New EP "Intra" (to be released on February 26th 2021) is the first EP of a 2-part anthology making up the 4th full length release by UK power rock trio Skam. Having honed their craft the lads have gone back to basics and put together a collection of hard hitting tracks.?Inspired by modern day struggles, each song focuses on a negative human trait, but sends the message that in any situation there is always hope.?

Tracklist:

?1. Green Eyes

2. Wake Up

3. One Track Mind

4. How Many Times

5. Fight The Fire

6. On The Run