Iron Mask To Release New Album "Master Of Masters" In December; Posts New Video "Tree Of The World" Online

Iron Mask's new video & single "Tree Of The World" is out now, the first track taken from their seventh album "Master Of Masters," out 4th December on AFM Records.

The first taste from the new Iron Mask album sees the band return with a real crowd-pleaser. "Tree Of The World" has slight celtic influences, galloping drums and a jaw-dropping solo courtesey of the guitar wizard and main man Dushan Petrossi. A true Metal Anthem!

There’s not only Odin when it comes to mythology and pagans gods, there's also Svarog, God of gods and all slavic people. The world tree carries the earth, hell and heaven and is their old symbol.

Iron Mask, the power metal masters from Belgium are back after a 4 year break with a neo-classical power metal and most original new album "Master of Masters." Dushan managed to write his best material ever and all 12 songs have that perfect combination of pure metal, easy-listening feel with progressive touches, beautiful orchestrations with virtuos playing and catchy melodies. The band succeeded again – even during these strange times – to record with full-on passion, energy and fire.

It has been a long search, but with Mike joining the band as lead vocalist, it’s a perfect fit.

Iron Mask finally found the singing gem and truly committed band member, they’ve been searching for so long. Oliver Hartmann (Avantasia, Hartmann) joined in again for this masterpiece and took up one song as guest vocalist and all the album choirs.

Tracklist

1. Never Kiss the Ring

2. Tree of the World

3. Revolution Rise

4. One Against All

5. Nothing Lasts Forever

6. Dance with the Beast

7. Wild and Lethal

8. Mist of Loch Ness

9. My One and Only

10. A Mother Loved Blue

11. Sagittarius A

12. Master of Masters