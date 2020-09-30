Moonspell Announces Halloween Show/Livestream

In the darkest of years, Moonspell have announced that they will perform a special live Halloween show, taking place in the South of Portugal in an ancient town named Beja, on October 31, 2020! At the local theatre Pax Julia, originally built in 1928, the band will deliver their annual and own brand of Halloween to the world: An exclusive, socially distanced live concert for 300 guests that can also be witnessed virtually by the wolfpack worldwide, who have been scattered and lying in wait for this to happen since lockdown began.

Under a full moon, the show will begin at 1:30 PM PDT/4:30 PM EDT. Moonspell will put an amazing show, host a once-in-a-lifetime production and give fans the chance to watch live + comment!

Via the virtual streaming link – available at the platform BOL – fans can watch the event live, rewatch, or watch for the first time! The link will be available for 48 hours after the end of the show. Grab your ticket for the physical or virtual live experience with Moonspell this Halloween via the following links:

Virtual ticket:

https://www.bol.pt/Comprar/Bilhetes/90840-moonspell-sala_virtual_pax_julia/Sessoes

Physical ticket (limited to 300 tickets):

https://paxjulia.bol.pt/Comprar/Bilhetes/90836-moonspell-pax_julia_teatro_municipal/Sessoes

Upgrade tickets + merch bundles are available at: wolfpack@moonspell.com or on www.moonspell.rastilho.com (you need to have a valid ticket).

As mentioned, the show will be limited to 300 guests at the historic location of the theatre in Beja, which is considered a low-risk territory. Regardless, the show will run under strict hygiene guidelines and precautions, with a minimum social distance requirement of 1.5-2m, and attendees will be required to wear masks onsite.

Moonspell have witnessed firsthand that Portugal is at the front of the charge when it comes to organizing safe shows in these uncertain times. As the band just shared their first live experiences online: "Under a beautiful Portuguese sky we returned to our live performances. Congrats to the Wolfpack, whom even with a mask and sitting down, took our wolfheart to tragic heights. Thanks also for being so civilized, observing the rules while enjoying the show. Without you there's no tomorrow. Kudos to the promoter, city hall and all the technicians and security."