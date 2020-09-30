Interview

Former Sepultura Guitairist Jairo Guedz Discusses His New Band, The Troops Of Doom And Debut EP "The Rise Of Heresy"

Sepultura is a name which needs no introduction. The Belo Horizonte band were the first metal band from Brazil to gain international acclaim and opened the door for other bands from their home country to receive attention from the rest of the world. Not only this, but the quality of musicians were so high that the former members have earned success outside of the band, whether that be in Soulfly, Sarcófago, Cavalera Conspiracy or Mixhell.

Now in the year 2020, another of Sepultura's talented alumni is getting his name out into the world once more, as original guitarist Jairo Guedz, AKA "Tormentor," prepares to unleash "The Rise Of Heresy," the debut EP from his new band, The Troops Of Doom. Named after one of Sepultura's earliest fan favourite songs, the band captures the spirit and sound of the "Bestial Devastation" and "Morbid Visions" releases perfectly, whilst still sounding modern and in step with the current metal world. To find out all about the release, I spoke with Guedz to discover what fans can expect from the band, its goals, why he left Sepultura, the surprising link to Dimmu Borgir and much more.

Diamond Oz: Congratulations on the new EP, "The Rise Of Heresy." It's very exciting to hear new material from you! Why do you feel that now is the right time for Troops Of Doom?

Jairo Guedz: Yes I am (we are) very excited and proud. The goal is to do songs in the same vibe I used to do with Sepultura back in the old times.

Oz: How important was it to include the Sepultura songs on the EP as well as original material?

Jairo: Well... every member and also ex-member from Sepultura has the right to play their own songs. Max and Iggor are doing it with the Cavalera Conspiracy since the begining...Sepultura also can play their songs from every album and I also have the rights from the first two albums. So, when I decided to join the band together I told the guys from Sepultura that I would like to do it - re-record my own songs form Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions - and they (Max, Iggor & Paulo) told me to do it. They are more into Arise, Beneath The Remains, Roots era... And I woud like to play my stuff with them. More old school death metal.

Oz: The new music is very reminiscent of "Bestial Devastation" and "Morbid Visions." Was the idea to try and replicate the old sound?

Jairo: That's the idea and also respect the atmosphere of those times. So we had to work hard to do everything in the same vibe as we did early in the 80s. The problem is that we have lots of "Tools" into the music tecnology market nowadays, and we didn´t want to use all those tools and sound modern, so we captured that special vibe from the Bestial /Morbid era and replicate it using a few tools to do it great and with more quality.

Oz: I like that the music we've heard so far is the new material. How important was it for people to hear the new songs first?

Jairo: It was very important. We were working on this record during the whole pandemic period and the Blood Blast /Nuclear Blast guys helped us a lot. Concerning the way we had to show people our music and intentions...We already put two songs from this ep on the media and the whole album will be released next Friday (October 9th) on every streaming platform around the planet trhough blood blast! We´ve got some videos also on our YouTube channel. The response was amazing! I hope people like the EP "The Rise Of Heresy" too!

Oz: Why did you decide to name the band Troops Of Doom, instead of choosing a name which wasn't associated with Sepultura?

Jairo: Because that was the goal! I am using also my Sepultura era codename "Tormentor" and we put some easter-eggs on the cover of each teaser and the album itself, as well as in some lyrics and artwork. "Troops Of Doom" is one of my most famous songs ever, so I decided to use this name as my band's name...It works! It is killer!

Oz: It's been said that the reason you left Sepultura was because you'd lost interest in playing death metal. Is this true? If so, what rekindled your desire to play death metal again?

Jairo: Well, not only this... It wasn't so simple at that time! I started a family very early. I was young, drunk too much and had adult issues that could disturb the band's progress.

So I decided to leave the band and start to play with a local band, something more rock, blues (delta blues is my primary guitar school, as a matter of fact) and soon as I could come back to the style I became the guitarist of another thrash band called The Mist. We did 4 albums during the 90s. I was thinking about playing death metal again since the 90s, and this year I had a chance to do it well.

Oz: You have an amazing lineup in Troops Of Doom. What brought all the members together?

Jairo: We were friends already, but we live in different states in Brasil - the distance between each of us is around 1000 km and it makes us more strong and "Hungry" to do something. We started the idea of this band 5 years ago. We called stian Shagrath from Dimmu Borgir to go along with us as the singer and he was ok with the idea. The problem was that he couldn't be a part of the band on the road (because of Dimmu and Chrome Division tours) so we hold this project for a near future. Marcelo Vasco, Alex Kafer and Alexandre Oliveira are the best guys that I could ever get!

Oz: How far do you see Troops Of Doom going in the future? Is a full album something you're thinking about and are touring and festival appearances possible once the world has calmed down?

Jairo: I hope it goes great and also hope to go on the road ASAP. We are excited with the idea of touring and it will be possible from November 2021 on...We already have some dates in Spain and Portugal and we will start to write the new material for a full lengh album soon, still this year.

Oz: Thank you very much for taking the time to talk with me today. Good luck with the EP and I hope you all stay safe during this difficult time!

Jairo: Thank you and all of your crew! Good luck to you too and hope everyone likes "The Rise Of Heresy" EP!

The Troops Of Doom's debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy" will be released on October 9th through Blood Blast and is available to pre-order from the band's official website.