"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Malicious Premiere New Song "Death Embalmed" From Upcoming New Album "Deranged Hexes"

posted Sep 30, 2020 at 1:48 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Finnish old school blackened death metal outfit Malicious premiere a new song titled "Death Embalmed", taken from their upcoming new album "Deranged Hexes". The new outing arrives Friday October 30 through Invictus Productions.

Check out now "Death Embalmed" below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Malicious Premiere New Song 'Death Embalmed'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 