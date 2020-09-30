Malicious Premiere New Song "Death Embalmed" From Upcoming New Album "Deranged Hexes"
Finnish old school blackened death metal outfit Malicious premiere a new song titled "Death Embalmed", taken from their upcoming new album "Deranged Hexes". The new outing arrives Friday October 30 through Invictus Productions.
Check out now "Death Embalmed" below.
