Serpent Column Premiere New Song "Wind and Fog" From Upcoming New Album "Kathodos"
U.S. black metal band Serpent Column premiere a new song called "Wind and Fog", taken from their upcoming new album "Kathodos". The new effort will be released today via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Wind and Fog" below.
