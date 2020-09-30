SUMAC (Ex-Isis, Russian Circles, Etc.) Premiere New Single “May You Be Held”
SUMAC (Ex-Isis, Russian Circles, etc.) premiere the title track to their impending new album “May You Be Held“, ahead of its release this Friday, October 02nd.
