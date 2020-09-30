Deeds Of Flesh Premiere New Song "Alyen Scourge" From Upcoming New Album "Nucleus" -Recruit Cannibal Corpse, Ex-Suffocation, Etc. Members For New Album

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Deeds Of Flesh premiere a new single titled “Alyen Scourge“ streaming below. The track is taken from their ninth studio album, “Nucleus“ which will land in stores on December 11th via Unique Leader Records for their. A vinyl release will follow on January 15th.





The outing marks the group’s first album since the 2018 passing of their guitarist/vocalist and Unique Leader Records founder Erik Lindmark.

“Nucleus” track listing:

01 – “Odyssey”

02 – “Alyen Scourge”

03 – “Ascension Vortex” (feat. Bill Robinson, Obie Flett & Anthony Trapani)

04 – “Catacombs of the Monolith” (feat. Luc Lemay)

05 – “Ethereal Ancestors” (feat. George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)

06 – “Nucleus” (feat. John Gallagher)

07 – “Races Conjoined” (feat. Matti Way, Frank Mullen & Jon Zig)

08 – “Terror” (feat. Dusty Boisjolie & Robbe Kok)

09 – “Onward”

Deeds Of Flesh joined forces with the below listed musicians to accomplish the new effort:

Luc Lemay (Gorguts)

John Gallagher (Dying Fetus)

George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)

Frank Mullen (ex-Suffocation)

Matti Way (Submerged, ex-Disgorge)

Bill Robinson (Decrepit Birth)

Dusty Boisjolie (Severed Savior, Illuminegra)

Anthony Trapani (Odious Mortem, Severed Savior)

Obie Flett (Pathology)

Robbe Kok (Disavowed)

Jon Zig (Serpentian)

Comments guitarist Craig Peters:

“After we started the writing process for Nucleus about seven years ago, I’m very glad that now fans will be able to hear what we’ve been working on. This album is special to me because I got to work closely with Erik on the material to really craft a cinematic experience for the listener.

With the passing of Erik we were all saddened by the news and not sure where things would go with the album and the band. It only seemed right to have Jacoby and Mike come back into the fold to help finish this album.

They’re such a huge part of the Deeds Of Flesh legacy that I couldn’t see the album completed any other way. Nucleus completes this amazing story that Erik started with Of What’s To Come with a fusion of older and newer musical elements of the band with stuff fans have never heard before. Get ready because this album is an intense journey!”

Adds vocalist Jacob Kingston:

“After losing Erik, it didn’t feel right to have anyone else do the vocals on this album, so I knew coming out of retirement only made sense. Mike Hamilton and I made a plan to tackle the story and lyrics as a team and it came out better than I could have hoped for.

Writing and performing on this album brought me back to the early days of recording ‘Gradually Melted‘ and ‘Trading Pieces‘, when everything was new and exciting. We put 100% into this album and I think it really shows.

The dream team of guest vocalists that laid down tracks on this album is ridiculous and humbling at the same time. We are honored to have them, and I think fans will be excited about it once they learn who is on there.

The music is freaking crazy, but it’s definitely a Deeds album. We’ve managed to mix some of the old and new together to come out with a hybrid form for a new era.”