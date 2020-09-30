Six Feet Under Premiere New Single & Music Video “Blood Of The Zombie”
Six Feet Under premiere their new single and music video “Blood Of The Zombie” streaming via YouTube below. The clip was directed by Reino Aedmäe and the group’s new outing “Nightmares Of The Decomposed” is scheduled for release this Friday, October 02nd, via Metal Blade Records.
