Lord Almighty Premiere New Track "Hooded Three" From Upcoming New Album "Wither"
Boston-based Lord Almighty premiere a new song named "Hooded Three", taken from their upcoming new album "Wither". The record will be self-released on October 16th. Credit for the cover art goes to Adam O’ Day.
Check out now "Hooded Three" below.
