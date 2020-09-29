Sarcoptes Premiere New Song "La Moria Grandissima" From Upcoming New EP "Plague Hymns"
Sacramento-based duo Sarcoptes premiere a new song entitled "La Moria Grandissima", taken from their upcoming new EP "Plague Hymns", which will be out in stores October 2nd by Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "La Moria Grandissima" below.

