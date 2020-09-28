Dream Theater Premiere New Live Video For "Pale Blue Dot" From Upcoming New Live Album "Distant Memories – Live in London"

Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)

Dream Theater premiere a new live video for "Pale Blue Dot", taken from their upcoming new live album "Distant Memories – Live in London". The outing was recorded this past February at the Apollo in London and willl be released November 27.

Check out now "Pale Blue Dot" below.





The tracklisting for "Distant Memories – Live In London" is:

1. Untethered Angel

2. A Nightmare to Remember

3. Fall Into the Light

4. Barstool Warrior

5. In the Presence of Enemies – Part 1

6. Pale Blue Dot

7. Scenes Live Intro

8. Scene One: Regression

9. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

10. Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words

12. Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy

13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life

14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes

15. Scene Six: Home

16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity

17. Scene Seven: II. One Last Time

18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

19. Scene Nine: Finally Free

20. At Wit’s End

21. Paralyzed (Bonus Track)