Dream Theater Premiere New Live Video For "Pale Blue Dot" From Upcoming New Live Album "Distant Memories – Live in London"
Dream Theater premiere a new live video for "Pale Blue Dot", taken from their upcoming new live album "Distant Memories – Live in London". The outing was recorded this past February at the Apollo in London and willl be released November 27.
Check out now "Pale Blue Dot" below.
The tracklisting for "Distant Memories – Live In London" is:
1. Untethered Angel
2. A Nightmare to Remember
3. Fall Into the Light
4. Barstool Warrior
5. In the Presence of Enemies – Part 1
6. Pale Blue Dot
7. Scenes Live Intro
8. Scene One: Regression
9. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928
10. Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu
11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words
12. Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy
13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life
14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes
15. Scene Six: Home
16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity
17. Scene Seven: II. One Last Time
18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On
19. Scene Nine: Finally Free
20. At Wit’s End
21. Paralyzed (Bonus Track)
