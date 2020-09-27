Cadaver Premiere New Song "Morgue Ritual" From Upcoming New Album "Edder & Bile"

Norwegian death metal duo Cadaver, consisting of founding member Anders Odden and Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, premiere a new song entitled "Morgue Ritual". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Edder & Bile", which will be out on November 27th via Nuclear Blast Records.



Says guitarist/bassist/vocalist Anders Odden of it:

“‘Morgue Ritual’ is based on a song called ‘Morgue Rifling’ from the very first Cadaver demo, Into The Outside from 1988. For some reason, this song never made it to our first couple of albums and it’s a pleasure to finally release it. It’s a song based on our thrash metal roots along with lyrics about the hypocrisy of organized religion. ‘Resist the claims of heaven – resist the claims of hell – under the burden of reality – we find the human spell’ Enjoy!”

Adds Dirk Verbeuren (Cadaver’s drummer since 2014):

“The riffs to ‘Morgue Ritual’ are an instant time machine to that glorious epoch of extreme metal’s spawning. For those in the know, there was a distinct energy in the air. Bands across the globe were pulverizing boundaries and the possibilities were endless. I couldn’t envision a better way to unveil the new Cadaver than with this song!”