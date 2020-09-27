Ancient Thrones Premiere New Song "The Sight of Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "The Veil"
Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Ancient Thrones premiere a new song entitled "The Sight of Oblivion", taken from their upcoming new album "The Veil". The record will be released on November 6th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "The Sight of Oblivion" below.
