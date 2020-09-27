Ceremonial Bloodbath Premiere New Song "Primitive" From Upcoming New Album "The Tides of Blood"
Vancouver’s Ceremonial Bloodbath premiere a new song titled "Primitive", taken from their upcoming new album "The Tides of Blood". The record was mixed by Jesse Gander at Raincity Recorders and was mastered by Ianzel at Necrosound Studio and will drop on October 23rd via Sentient Ruin Laboratories.
Check out now "Primitive" below.
