Crépuscule d’Hiver Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Par-Delà Noireglaces et Brumes-Sinistres"

French black metal band Crépuscule d’Hiver premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Par-Delà Noireglaces et Brumes-Sinistres", which was released past Friday via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions.

Check out now "Par-Delà Noireglaces et Brumes-Sinistres" in its entirety below.



