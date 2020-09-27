King Mothership (Periphery, Ex-Slaves) Premiere New Single & Video “I Stand Alone” - Plini Guests
King Mothership (Periphery, ex-Slaves) premiere a new official music video for their single titled “I Stand Alone“. The song features a guest spot by Plini and is taken from the band‘s impending debut album “The Ritual“, which will drop October 02nd.
