Breakdown Of Sanity Premiere New Single “Traces”

Several years after going on hiatus, Breakdown Of Sanity are back with a new single by the name of “Traces“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

“Hello World! Today’s a big day for us – we’re stoked to announce our brand new song ‘Traces‘ which is digitally available everywhere as from now! We’re sure that some of you have questions as we have stopped our activities as a live band in 2017, so let us shed some light into the dark:

At that time we decided not to play concerts anymore and not to record another album. It was simply time for a (creative) break of uncertain duration, and with the increasing responsibilities that life brings, we all needed more time for our personal plans (family, job…). However, we have never considered this pause as the definitive end of our musical work. We were all still open for musical projects, be it with BoS or in any other form.

And as time passed by, new ideas and a new passion for our music emerged. So we started recording again. Just some demo tracks, just for fun – until we realized that we still had something to say and that we could not just stop. And the fact that we were no longer under any deadline pressure, that nobody was expecting anything, and that without concerts we could invest much more time in music without neglecting our private lives, made us realize that there is a way to reconcile all our passions.

This is also the reason why we decided not to record a whole album but a single. And the best thing is: More will follow! In the future we will record more new ideas and release them as singles as soon as they are ready. This way our fans always get something new to hear from us instead of having to wait 3 years for a new album or EP.

At this time we don’t plan to play any shows though, due to the reasons mentioned above. We hope you like ‘Traces‘ and we’re more than happy to be somehow back in the game. Stay tuned for more!”