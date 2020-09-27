Headline News
Early Trivium Bassist Brent Young Has Passed Away
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Former Trivium bassist/guitarist/backing vocalist Brent Young has passed away. Young appeared on the Trivium’s 2003 debut “Ember To Inferno“, taking on the bass duties on nearly every song. Young's cause of death was not reported.
Comments the group’s frontman/guitarist Matt Heafy of his passing:
"We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young. Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together – I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person."
