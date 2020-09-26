Interview
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
Texas has a long and proud history of heavy metal artists. Whether it be the titans of Pantera, the cult stars like Rigor Mortis and King's X or modern favourites like Power Trip and Oceans Of Slumber, there's always something going on in the Lone Star State. Another band breaking down barriers and bearing the metal flag hails from the great city of Austin, namely; Hinayana.
With a sound as progressive as it is brutal, Hinayana has been challenging both listeners and themselves since forming in 2014 and releasing their debut album, "Order Divine" in 2018. Now in 2020, the future could well be very bright for quintet, something ironic given some of their lyrical content. They've just signed with Austrian label Napalm Records and last month, released one hell of an EP in "Death Of The Cosmic." To find out more about the band, the music and more, I caught up with frontman Casey Hurd this week. You can listen to the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Hinayana Mourns The 'Death Of The Cosmic'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.