Belphegor Premiere Music Video For Re-Recorded Version Of “Necrodaemon Terrorsathan”

posted Sep 26, 2020 at 3:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Belphegor premiere an new video for the re-recorded version of “Necrodaemon Terrorsathan“. That new version will appear on the impending 20th anniversary edition of their 2000 release. The album “Necrodaemon Terrorsathan“ has been remastered for a November 06th release by Nuclear Blast.

Comments frontman/guitarist Helmuth Lehner:

“During these uncertain global times, we continue to glorify the Pan-demonic Totentanz with the re-recorded title track, ‘Necrodaemon Terrorsathan‘. It’s a manifestation of Diabolical Death Metal in its purest form. 20 years after the original release, it’s an offering to the horde that supports Belphegor, making it possible for us to still be here, on fire, and stronger than ever before. We hail you!”

