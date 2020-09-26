DevilDriver Premiere New Music Video For “Wishing”

DevilDriver premiere a new music video for their latest advance track “Wishing“. The song finds Fafara introducing clean vocals to DevilDriver. According to the band's press release, ‘the footage seen in the ‘Wishing‘ video was filmed in separate locations by each band member, with social distancing practiced as a top priority.

“Wishing“ will appear on the first half of DevilDriver‘s separately released double album, “Dealing With Demons“, which is out next Friday, October 02nd.



