Sodom Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Sodom & Gomorrah”
Band Photo: Sodom (?)
A new lyric video for Sodom‘s latest single “Sodom & Gomorrah” has premiered online, streaming via YouTube below. The song is taken from the band’s impending release “Genesis XIX“, out November 27.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
DevilDriver Premiere New Music Video For "Wishing"
0 Comments on "Sodom Premiere New Single “Sodom & Gomorrah”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.