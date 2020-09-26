Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video “Behind The Bend”

“Your Receding Warmth“, the new Boundaries full-length, has been scheduled for a November 13th release by Unbeaten Records. Below you can check out an official music video for the latest advance track titled “Behind The Bend” off of it.

Boundaries recorded the album with Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan) at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ.