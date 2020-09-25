Calyces Premiere New Song "Unfair Labor" From Upcoming New Album "Impulse to Soar"
Athens, Greece’s Calyces premiere a new song entitled "Unfair Labor", taken from their upcoming new album "Impulse to Soar", which will be out in stores October 16th, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Unfair Labor" below.
