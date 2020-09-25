Dez Fafara Introduces Clean Singing To DevilDriver With New Song “Wishing”
DevilDriver premiere their new single “Wishing” below. The track finds singer Dez Fafara indulging in clean vocals for the first time with the group. The clean parts were inspired by Sisters Of Mercy and Bauhaus with Fafara penning the cut about the possibility of losing his wife Anahstasia Fafara, who was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and given an all clear after undergoing surgery.
The single will appear on DevilDriver‘s separately released double album, “Dealing With Demons“, which is scheduled to drop next Friday, October 02nd.
Fafara recently told American Songwriter of the track:
“It explores what it would be like without my wife-we’ve been together a long time, raised three kids, she’s my manager- and when I finished writing the song, we found out she had cancer so I must’ve had some premonition of what was going on, so this is the demon of loneliness.”
