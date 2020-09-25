Undeath Premiere New Song & Music Video “Acidic Twilight Visions”

Undeath premiere new track and music video titled “Acidic Twilight Visions”. The video was helmed by Chariot Of The Black Moth and is streaming for you below. The group's new effort “Lesions Of A Different Kind” will land in stores on October 23rd via Prosthetic.



Says frontman Alexander Joseph of it:

“‘Acidic Twilight Visions‘ closes out the first half of ‘Lesions Of A Different Kind‘, and it’s one of our favorite songs on the record. It’s catchy as hell and it’s built around a couple of nasty, driving riffs, while settling nicely among the album’s faster, more breakneck songs as well as its mid-paced crushers. Just make sure you have your life insurance policy in order before that ending hits—it’s guaranteed to blow your head clean off.”