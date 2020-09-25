Undeath Premiere New Song & Music Video “Acidic Twilight Visions”
Undeath premiere new track and music video titled “Acidic Twilight Visions”. The video was helmed by Chariot Of The Black Moth and is streaming for you below. The group's new effort “Lesions Of A Different Kind” will land in stores on October 23rd via Prosthetic.
Says frontman Alexander Joseph of it:
“‘Acidic Twilight Visions‘ closes out the first half of ‘Lesions Of A Different Kind‘, and it’s one of our favorite songs on the record. It’s catchy as hell and it’s built around a couple of nasty, driving riffs, while settling nicely among the album’s faster, more breakneck songs as well as its mid-paced crushers. Just make sure you have your life insurance policy in order before that ending hits—it’s guaranteed to blow your head clean off.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Volumes Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Dez Fafara Introduces Clean Singing To DevilDriver
0 Comments on "Undeath Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.