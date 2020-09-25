Volumes Premiere New Single & Music Video “Weighted”

Volumes premiere a new advance track and official music video named “Weighted” streaming for you via YouTube below . The single arrives as the latest in a series of songs since the group's reunion with frontman Michael Barr earlier this year. A new Volumes record will drop in 2021 on Fearless Records.

Comments Barr of this latest single:

“This song is about self-doubt and the shortcomings that come with any type of success. It’s about the ups and the downs in life and the interpersonal and irrational conversation you have about convincing yourself into doing things.”

Adds bassist Raad Soudani:

“It’s definitely a fun song. It’s a blend of heavy instrumentation with vibrant production with chunky guitar groove on the verse, with a playful vocal melody on top. It’s also got an in-your-face, aggressive catchy hook and a bit of a carefree, middle finger attitude to it.”