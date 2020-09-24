The Myopia Condition Shares New Single "Fighting Fables"

Canada’s The Myopia Condition recently announced their debut album "Event Horizon" and now the second single "Fighting Fables" is out and ready for ears.

The single faces the all too common feeling of self-doubt and fighting the negative voices in your head that intend to drag you down. These negative thoughts are just fables, and this song is the anthem for confronting them and emerging victorious.

"Fighting Fables" was the first song the band started playing together and it’s chock full of raw intensity. The riffs in the song have a beautiful use of dissonance that captivate the minds of listeners and the drums are some of the most intense blast beat spots on the record. The band comments on the single:

"This song was the first song we ever wrote and played together, it made us realize that we had a great vibe together as a band immediately. Right off the hop, it starts out pretty fast and in your face, and continues to build into dissonant rage guitar-wise that reflects the message in the lyrics. Fables is a crowd favourite that showcases our great energy as a band, feeding off each other on stage and it quite often ends the set."

"Event Horizon" will be available on October 16th, 2020.