Hideous Divinity Posts New Music Video "Actaeon" Online

posted Sep 24, 2020 at 9:58 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Italian death metal outfit Hideous Divinity has posted a new music video online for the song, "Actaeon." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Simulacrum," which was released last year through Century Media Records.

The band states: “Time for some pretty special video content: a timelapse video of Simone "Strx" Strige creating a new, astounding design based on the concept of the song 'Actaeon' from our latest album Simulacrum. Join us in the nightmare where the hunter becomes the hunted."

