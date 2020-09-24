Hideous Divinity Posts New Music Video "Actaeon" Online
Italian death metal outfit Hideous Divinity has posted a new music video online for the song, "Actaeon." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Simulacrum," which was released last year through Century Media Records.
The band states: “Time for some pretty special video content: a timelapse video of Simone "Strx" Strige creating a new, astounding design based on the concept of the song 'Actaeon' from our latest album Simulacrum. Join us in the nightmare where the hunter becomes the hunted."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Weedeater Announces Virtual Show
- Next Article:
The Myopia Condition Shares New Single
0 Comments on "Hideous Divinity Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.