Weedeater Announces Virtual 360° Show
Wilmington, North Carolina stoner metal favourites Weedeater has announced that they will be performing a special online show on September 25th, which will feature a special 360° set up. Also performing at the streamed gig will be ASG and Toke and is in aid of Reggie's Relief Fundraiser to benefit Wilmington, NC's Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern and venue, which has been closed since March.
You can pre-order tickets for the stream and watch the trailer here. Fans may also donate via Venmo (Venmo@Reggies-Merch).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Glacier To Release New Album In October
- Next Article:
Hideous Divinity Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Weedeater Announces Virtual Show"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.