Weedeater Announces Virtual 360° Show

Wilmington, North Carolina stoner metal favourites Weedeater has announced that they will be performing a special online show on September 25th, which will feature a special 360° set up. Also performing at the streamed gig will be ASG and Toke and is in aid of Reggie's Relief Fundraiser to benefit Wilmington, NC's Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern and venue, which has been closed since March.

You can pre-order tickets for the stream and watch the trailer here. Fans may also donate via Venmo (Venmo@Reggies-Merch).