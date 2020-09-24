Mr. Bungle Releases New Music Video "Eracist"

Mr. Bungle, who recently announced the release of "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo," on October 30 via Ipecac Recordings, have released a second single and accompanying video from the forthcoming album. The dystopian video for "Eracist " was directed by Derrick Scocchera with photography by Nicholas Finn Myggen. You can check it out below.

As was the case with the live performances, original Mr. Bungle members Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, and Trey Spruance are joined by Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Dead Cross, Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies).

The 11-song release features tracks written by the Eureka, CA-born band for their 1986 cassette only demo as well as a reimagined cover of the S.O.D. classic "Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere" (a.k.a. "Speak English Or Die") and Corrosion Of Conformity’s "Loss For Words."

The album was produced by Mr. Bungle, recorded by Husky Höskulds at Studio 606, and mixed by Jay Ruston. Rhea Perlman narrates "Anarchy Up Your Anus."

"Recording THIS music with THESE guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio,” explains Patton. “Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades…where everyone has a singular drive and mission."

Trevor Dunn adds: "Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our Ph.Ds in thrash metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we'd given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn't given it's due respect. Now we can die."