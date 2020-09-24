Dynazty Posts New Lyric Video "Paradise Of The Architect" Online
Swedish power metal outfit Dynazty has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Paradise Of The Architect." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "The Dark Delight," which was released earlier this year through AFM Records.
Formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 2008, Dynazty has since released six albums in a mere 10 year window. Straying from their early days of ‘80s influenced hard rock, the band has developed and refined their sound into something that merges the modern metal scene with the past, crafting something wholly unique.
