Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: CONTRACULT Collective

Band Photo: Contracult Collective (?)

Fans of catchy industrial metal have reason to rejoice with the introduction of CONTRACULT Collective. The Los Angeles-based duo, operating under the pseudonyms Culprit and Svart, had initially come together while they were members of Brooklyn’s hardcore/sludge metal hybrid White Widows Pact. That band’s 2015 album “True Will” concluded with a hidden song that foreshadowed the divergent path that led to CONTRACULT Collective. The unit has just released its debut EP, “A Cult of Opposition,” via their own imprint, Hogwasche Music, and the release is available via Bandcamp and all major streaming services.

While the band has more in common with the pop music-inclined abrasive stylings of Nine Inch Nails or Skinny Puppy rather than the relatively more harsh and experimental side of industrial along the lines of Throbbing Gristle or Einstürzende Neubauten, the band’s heavy metal force and core is simply undeniable. “It’s The Water,” in fact, bursts with the kind of confrontational energy and jagged pummeling that brings to mind Devin Townsend’s Strapping Young Lad. Elsewhere, “WDYT” and “K” exude the creepy qualities of early Marilyn Manson given a modern metallic facelift, while their cover of Hole’s “Violet” captures the original’s inherent memorability while being filtered through CONTRACULT Collective’s mechanical hard rock grinder. It will be of little surprise if this band will go on to blow up in a commercial sense. In any event, “A Cult of Opposition” is a winner for those craving something new and exciting on the industrial metal front.