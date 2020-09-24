Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: CONTRACULT Collective
Band Photo: Contracult Collective (?)
Fans of catchy industrial metal have reason to rejoice with the introduction of CONTRACULT Collective. The Los Angeles-based duo, operating under the pseudonyms Culprit and Svart, had initially come together while they were members of Brooklyn’s hardcore/sludge metal hybrid White Widows Pact. That band’s 2015 album “True Will” concluded with a hidden song that foreshadowed the divergent path that led to CONTRACULT Collective. The unit has just released its debut EP, “A Cult of Opposition,” via their own imprint, Hogwasche Music, and the release is available via Bandcamp and all major streaming services.
While the band has more in common with the pop music-inclined abrasive stylings of Nine Inch Nails or Skinny Puppy rather than the relatively more harsh and experimental side of industrial along the lines of Throbbing Gristle or Einstürzende Neubauten, the band’s heavy metal force and core is simply undeniable. “It’s The Water,” in fact, bursts with the kind of confrontational energy and jagged pummeling that brings to mind Devin Townsend’s Strapping Young Lad. Elsewhere, “WDYT” and “K” exude the creepy qualities of early Marilyn Manson given a modern metallic facelift, while their cover of Hole’s “Violet” captures the original’s inherent memorability while being filtered through CONTRACULT Collective’s mechanical hard rock grinder. It will be of little surprise if this band will go on to blow up in a commercial sense. In any event, “A Cult of Opposition” is a winner for those craving something new and exciting on the industrial metal front.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Subzero Premiere New Song "House of Grief"
- Next Article:
Dynazty Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "CONTRACULT Collective"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.