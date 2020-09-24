Subzero Premiere New Song "House of Grief" From Upcoming New EP
Subzero premiere a new song called "House of Grief", taken from their impending new two song 7-inch of the same name. The new EP will land in stores on October 30 via Upstate Records ahead of a new six song EP that is scheduled to follow later this year.
Check out now "House of Grief" below.
