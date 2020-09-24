Montaña Sagrada Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "The Living Green"
Chilean trio Montaña Sagrada premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "The Living Green", which will be out in stores September 25th.
Check out now "The Living Green" in its entirety below.
